Thailand plans to raise minimum wage by 5-8%

Global Economy

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Thailand plans to raise minimum wage by 5-8%

Reuters
08 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 04:17 pm
File Photo: Thai Flag/ Collected
File Photo: Thai Flag/ Collected

Thailand plans to raise its mininum wage for the first time in more than two years, by 5% to 8% to help workers cope with the impact of the pandemic, according to the national wage committee and the labour minister.

The national wage committee expects to recommend the hike in the daily minimum wage when it meets later this month, committee member Phijit Deesui told Reuters on Monday.

The daily minimum wage would be increased to between 329 baht and 353 baht ($9.19-$9.86), pending cabinet approval.

The government wants the wage increase to start later this year, rather than early next year, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin told Reuters.

"I want this to happen as soon as possible because people have a lot of trouble with living costs and we haven't adjusted the wage for a long time," he said.

The minimum wage was last hiked in January 2020, by 1.6%-1.8%.

The new figures would put Thailand's monthly minimum wage – at 9,870 to 10,590 baht – among the highest in Southeast Asia.

In Vietnam, a regional manufacturing base, the government's minimum wage range is between 3.25 million dong ($138.96) and 4.68 million dong ($138.96-$200.10) per month.

($1 = 35.79 baht)

($1 = 23,388 dong)

World+Biz

thailand / minimum wage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

7h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

12h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla