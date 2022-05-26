Russian central bank slashes rates, flags more cuts

Global Economy

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 01:50 pm

Related News

Russian central bank slashes rates, flags more cuts

Reuters
26 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Russian central bank
Russian central bank

Russia's central bank lowered its key interest rate to 11% at an off-schedule meeting on Friday and said it saw room for more cuts this year, as inflation slows from more than 20-year highs and the economy is about to contract.

The central bank held the extraordinary meeting after cutting the key rate to 14% in April, weeks after an emergency rate increase to 20% triggered by Russia's move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The central bank, which has now slashed its key rate by a cumulative 900 basis points since February, said it "holds open the prospect of a key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings."

"Inflationary pressure eases on the back of the rouble exchange rate dynamics as well as the noticeable decline in inflation expectations of households and businesses," the bank said in a statement.

External conditions for the Russian economy are still challenging but financial stability risks have somewhat decreased, opening room for easing some capital control measures, it said.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina is due to speak at a banking conference in Moscow later in the day where she may shed more light on her bank's plans.

The central bank did not mention its 2022 inflation forecast, which previously stood at 18-23%, but said inflation will slow to 5-7% in 2023 before reaching its 4% target in 2024.

Inflation slowed to 17.51% as of May 20 from 17.69% a week earlier amid a decline in consumer activity, the economy ministry said, but hovered near its highest since early 2002.

High inflation dents living standards and has been one of the key concerns among Russians for years.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin ordered a 10% rise in pensions and the minimum wage to cushion Russians from inflation. 

He denied the country's economic problems were all linked to what he calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which has prompted the West to impose sweeping sanctions.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for June 10.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia central bank / Russia / rate cut / Russian rouble / Russia economy / Russian economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

4h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

5h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

6h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

4h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

5h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

6h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh