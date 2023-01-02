Record domestic inflows counter foreign pullouts in India

Global Economy

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 12:44 pm

Related News

Record domestic inflows counter foreign pullouts in India

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 12:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian investors in the domestic market turned saviours for the country's equity market in 2022 amid aggressive selling by foreign investors.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which include mutual funds, insurance, banks, and other entities, together invested a record sum of Rs2.74 lakh crore in Indian equities this year (till December 22), reports the Indian daily Business Standard. 

According to a report by the Indian Express, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out from the Indian markets in a big way in 2022 with the highest-ever yearly net outflow of Rs1.34 lakh crore.

Citing data from India's National Securities Depository Limited, it states that  FPIs invested Rs50,089 crore in 2021, Rs1.03 lakh crore in 2020 and Rs1.35 lakh crore in 2019.

The outflow, which was surpassed by a significant margin withdrawal of Rs80,419 crore in 2018, came amid aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally.

It also follows the sharp rise in inflation worldwide and rate hikes by global central banks led by the US Federal Reserve. The US Fed has already raised rates by 425 bps this year, moving policy into restrictive territory.

Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate by a cumulative 225 basis points (bps) in May to rein in elevated inflation.

India's monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 40 bps in May and 50 bps in each of the three successive meetings. A basis point is one-hundredth of one percentage point.

FPIs started pulling out after inflation spiked, and the central banks began hiking interest rates.

Experts said the Russian invasion of Ukraine accentuated the FPI withdrawals with the global economic slowdown making inflows more challenging.

Of the major contributors to DII flows in India, Credit Suisse expects insurance ($12 billion a year), Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) ($7-8 billion) and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) ($18-20 billion a year) to sustain, even as non-SIP retail flows continue to moderate due to higher rates and improvement in real estate.

DIIs now own  15% of the BSE-500 shares, just 3.3 percentage points below the share of FPIs, which has now declined to nine-year lows in India. 

South Asia

India / investors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

32m | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

1h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

18h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

19h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

17h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037