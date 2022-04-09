A 'recession shock' is coming, BofA warns

Global Economy

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:04 am

Related News

A 'recession shock' is coming, BofA warns

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:04 am
A Bank of America sign stands on the side of a building in New York US, July 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters.
A Bank of America sign stands on the side of a building in New York US, July 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters.

The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the US economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note.

"'Inflation shock' worsening, 'rates shock' just beginning, 'recession shock' coming", BofA chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients, adding that in this context, cash, volatility, commodities and crypto currencies could outperform bonds and stocks.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high.

A large majority of investors also expect the central bank to hike its key interest rate by 50 basis point.

In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

It was also an eight week of outflows for European equities at $1.6 billion while US stocks enjoyed their second week of inflows, adding $1.5 billion in the week to Wednesday.

The analysis was based on EPFR data.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

BoFA / US economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid. Illustration: TBS

Poor services at home driving patients for overseas treatment

11h | Health
Illustration: TBS

Tales of a homecoming

21h | Panorama
Although Bangladesh&#039;s per capita GDP exceeded that of India in current USD, it still lags India by 22 percentage points in terms of purchasing power parity. Photo: TBS

In terms of purchasing power parity, Bangladesh still has a long way to go

23h | Panorama
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

1h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

1h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

1h | Videos
Moscow wants Dhaka by its side at UN, WTO

Moscow wants Dhaka by its side at UN, WTO

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!