OPEC, allies agree on another modest oil output hike

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
05 January, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:26 am

Related News

OPEC, allies agree on another modest oil output hike

The price of Brent, Europe's benchmark oil contract, hit $79.76 at 1325 GMT on Tuesday -- 15 percent higher than before the group's December 2 meeting

BSS/AFP
05 January, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 09:26 am
The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. Photo :Reuters
The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. Photo :Reuters

OPEC and its allies decided on Tuesday to maintain their policy of modestly boosting oil output next month as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has so far not heavily hit demand.

The OPEC+ grouping, including top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, has resisted US pressure for a wider opening of the taps in response to high energy prices fuelling a surge in inflation across the world.

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their 10 allies drastically slashed output in 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc with demand.

Last year they decided to step it up again gradually as prices recovered, while reviewing the situation every month.

After a short videoconference meeting on Tuesday, the group said it had agreed to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day in February, the same level as in previous months.

The club's members approved a previous hike at their December meeting despite the emergence of Omicron, which had caused prices to fall as markets fretted over its potential impact on the global economy.

The December decision earned the thanks of the White House, nervous of the effect of rising prices at American petrol stations, but it did not prevent crude prices from recovering considerably from their previous slump.

The price of Brent, Europe's benchmark oil contract, hit $79.76 at 1325 GMT on Tuesday -- 15 percent higher than before the group's December 2 meeting.

OPEC analysts told the group on Monday that Omicron would have a moderate impact on demand and the rise in price is expected to continue in 2022.

While the new Covid variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared, raising hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life return to a little more normality.

  - 'Sense of stability' -

In remarks on Monday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo emphasised the need to "remain highly nimble and adaptable to the constantly changing situation".

He said the group's "flexible approach has helped provide an added sense of stability, reassurance and continuity to the market and investors".

OPEC on Monday named Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais to succeed Barkindo on August 1.

Al-Ghais, who was Kuwait's OPEC governor from 2017 to June 2021, is a deputy managing director of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

- Iran exports -

While OPEC+ countries have been gradually increasing output again since last year, analysts note some countries, such as Nigeria and Angola, have been struggling to lift production.

"Important here is that Russia did not lift production in December which could be a sign that they are getting closer to their capacity," SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

Another heavyweight, Iran, has seen its exports limited by US sanctions.

Talks to revive a deal, which curbed Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, are underway in Vienna.

They have dragged on since last year but negotiators are pushing to conclude the talks to get the 2015 landmark agreement back on track.

It was thrown into disarray in 2018 when the US withdrew from the accord.

World+Biz

OPEC / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

49m | Panorama
Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

22h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

23h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

18h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

18h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

18h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership