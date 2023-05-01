Oil prices dip on US rate hike expectations, weak China PMI

Global Economy

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 12:13 pm

Related News

Oil prices dip on US rate hike expectations, weak China PMI

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 12:13 pm
Model of Oil barrels are seen in front of rising stock graph in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Model of Oil barrels are seen in front of rising stock graph in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oil prices fell on Monday (1 May) as jitters over the prospect of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, which could slow growth and hit fuel demand, and worries about weaker Chinese manufacturing data combined to erase earlier gains.

Brent LCOc1 futures for July delivery were down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.72 a barrel at 0313 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 lost 63 cents, also a 0.8% drop, to trade at $76.15.

US consumer spending was flat in March as an increase in outlays on services was offset by a decline in goods, but persistent strength in underlying inflation pressures could see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again.

"A hawkish tone from the Fed could put pressure on energy and metals," ANZ Research said in a client note.

The Fed is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points this week. The US central bank has raised its policy rate by 475 basis points since March of last year from the near-zero level to the current 4.75%-5.00% range.

US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter. An acceleration in consumer spending was offset by businesses liquidating inventories in anticipation of weaker demand later this year amid higher borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) declined to 49.2 from 51.9 in March, official data showed on Sunday, slipping below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

Factory activity in Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, contracted for the sixth straight month in April, but the manufacturing sector was edging towards stabilisation amid a slower decline in new orders.

"Investors remain cautious amid mixed economic signals. Brent crude has been tracking broader markets in recent sessions, with a slew of economic data creating more uncertainty about the outlook," ANZ's note said.

On Friday, oil prices mostly rose over 2% after energy firms posted positive earnings, and US data showed crude output was declining while fuel demand was growing.

US crude production fell in February to 12.5 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since December. Fuel demand rose to nearly 20 million bpd, its highest since November, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

EIA data last week showed US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell more than expected as demand for motor fuel picked up ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Economy

Oil price / Price Drop / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

4h | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

5h | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

6h | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

20h | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

7h | TBS Today
7 Companies That Don't Need a Higher Degree to Get a Job

7 Companies That Don't Need a Higher Degree to Get a Job

1h | TBS Career
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada