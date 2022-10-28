Oil falls as China widens Covid curbs; still set for weekly gain

Global Economy

Reuters
28 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

Oil falls as China widens Covid curbs; still set for weekly gain

Reuters
28 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 12:46 pm
People walk along at financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai, China October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk along at financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai, China October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world's top crude oil importer, widened its Covid-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe's pending cut-off of Russian imports.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures dropped $1.02, or 1.1%, to $95.94 a barrel at 0635 GMT, after rising 1.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were down $1.24, or 1.4%, at $87.84 a barrel.

Still, both benchmark oil contracts were on course for a weekly rise, with Brent heading for a gain of more than 2% and WTI more than 3%.

Friday's declines came after Chinese cities on Thursday doubled down on Covid-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China reported 1,506 new Covid-19 infections on 27 Oct., the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from 1,264 new cases a day earlier.

The International Monetary Fund expects China's growth to slow to 3.2% this year, a 1.2-point downgrade from its April projection, after an 8.1% rise in 2021.

"The oil market has benefited from a weaker dollar and hope for a strong Chinese economic rebound, but now the focus is shifting towards recession risks that are dragging down the crude demand outlook forecasts for the rest of the year," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

However, analysts said the strong rebound in US gross domestic product in the third quarter reported on Thursday highlighted the resilience of the world's largest economy and oil consumer.

"From an oil market perspective - despite the high interest rates - that's a direct driver into your demand outlook," said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank.

He said volatility in the market is likely to be on the upside, given that global inventories are low, European sanctions on Russian crude are set to take effect in December, and Chinese demand is picking up.

The widening premium for Brent over WTI is being stoked by signs of a rise in refinery runs in China, Europe's hunger for crude ahead of the Russian oil embargo, and pending supply cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies.

"The market remains wary of the impending deadlines for European purchases of Russian crude before the sanctions kick in on 5 December," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Top News / World+Biz / China

COVID-19 / Oil / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

3h | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

6h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

2h | Videos
Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

2h | Videos
Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

6h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question