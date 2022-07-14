Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan

Global Economy

Reuters
14 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan

Reuters
14 July, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:14 am
Netflix. Photo: Collected
Netflix. Photo: Collected

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it has selected Microsoft Corp as a technology and sales partner for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as the streaming giant looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.

Shares of Netflix rose 2% to $178.06 on the news.

Netflix said in April that it would introduce a new, lower-priced version of its service in a bid to attract more subscribers. The announcement came as the pioneering subscription service posted its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, and projected deeper losses to come.

Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters said in a blog post that Netflix chose Microsoft because of its ability to innovate, as well as for its strong privacy protections.

"It's very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers," Peters said.

Microsoft is expected to power Netflix's ad sales.

The software giant brought in $10 billion in ad revenue last year, selling ads on various services such as its Bing search engine and its business-focused social network, LinkedIn. Last month, Microsoft completed its acquisition of AT&T Inc's online advertising platform, Xandr Inc., which allows advertisers to buy ad space across thousands of websites and target audiences.

Microsoft President Brad Smith has served on Netflix's board since 2015.

The partnership announcement comes ahead of Netflix's second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The company cautioned investors it could lose as many as 2 million subscribers in the period, despite the return of such popular series as "Stranger Things," which broke viewer records.

Netflix joins a number of its rivals in offering ad-supported service, including Walt Disney Co's Hulu, NBCUniversal's Peacock and Warner Brothers Discovery's HBO Max.

Disney also plans to introduce a version of Disney+ with commercials.

Researcher Comscore Inc said such ad-supported services are seeing a faster rate of adoption than subscription services, as inflation pinches consumers' wallets.

"The time is ripe for traditionally subscription-based streaming services like Netflix to consider launching an ad-supported tier to enhance their growth trajectory," Comscore's James Muldrow said in a statement.

World+Biz

netflix / Microsoft / subscription plans / subscription / Microsoft Corp / Microsoft Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Reuters

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

2h | Analysis
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

3h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is banning motorcycles a solution for curbing road accidents?

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The tale of love of Sakhina and Firoz

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Forex reserves fall below $40b for the first time in 2yrs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155