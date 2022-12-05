Moroccans protest price hikes and 'repression'

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
05 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 10:37 am

Related News

Moroccans protest price hikes and 'repression'

BSS/AFP
05 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 10:37 am
Moroccans protest price hikes and &#039;repression&#039;

Protesters turned out in force to march in Morocco's capital Rabat Sunday to denounce the "high cost of living and repression", amid surging inflation and rising social discontent.

"The people want lower prices... The people want to eliminate despotism and corruption," chanted the crowd, estimated by journalists to be around 3,000 people, the largest such rally in recent months.

Police put the turnout at between 1,200 and 1,500 people.

"We came to protest against a government that embodies the marriage of money and power," said Younes Ferachine, a coordinator from the Moroccan Social Front (FSM) group of political parties and left-wing trade unions that organised the rally.

People converged from across Morocco for the protest, which was also called to highlight the cases of several jailed bloggers and journalists.

Hit by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation, poverty levels are back to where they were in 2014, the government's High Commission for Planning said in a recent report.

Consumer price inflation was 7.1 percent year-on-year in October, due in large part to surging food prices triggered partly by an intense drought that has hit farmers.

Faced with the recent protests, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has lately promoted expanding medical coverage, with more than 10 million low-income Moroccans enrolling in recent weeks.

World+Biz

Morocco / price hikes / repression

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

54m | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

2h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

12h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

13h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

13h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence