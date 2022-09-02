Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring

Global Economy

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:35 am

Related News

Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Protestors shout slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka&#039;s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protestors shout slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday urged all creditor nations to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, after the crisis-hit South Asian nation reached a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"It's important for all creditor nations, including China and India, to gather to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring," Suzuki told a news conference.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on Thursday, as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia / Sri Lanka Crisis

Japan / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

40m | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

5m | Panorama
PHOTOS: COURTESY

The heavenly route to Thindawl Te peak

1h | Explorer
Syed Ahmed Shawki on the set of Karagar. Photo: Collected

Syed Ahmed Shawki: “We are not big shots yet, we need time”

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

13h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

17h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

22h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman