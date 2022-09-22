Indian govt not averse to weaker rupee vs dollar

Global Economy

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 12:24 pm

Related News

Indian govt not averse to weaker rupee vs dollar

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 12:24 pm
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The Indian government is not averse to a weaker rupee in line with global market fundamentals, a senior official told Reuters, at a time when the central bank's intervention has tried to moderate the depreciation in the Indian currency.

The comments come against the backdrop of aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, which raised rates by 75 basis points overnight, vowing to battle to beat down inflation.

The Fed's decision sent the dollar to a new 20-year high and the rupee to a record low of 80.28 on open.

"A weaker rupee in line with market fundamentals is not a cause of concern to us," the government official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

"It can act as a natural stabiliser for the economy by helping reduce imports and maintain export competitiveness," the official added.

The finance ministry declined to comment.

The Reserve Bank of India has been selling dollars to alleviate the depreciation pressure on the rupee due to the surging dollar and foreign portfolio outflows.

The central bank sold a net of $19 billion from its reserves in July alone to prevent the rupee from falling much below 80. 

Alongside its intervention in the spot market, the RBI's forward dollar holdings have fallen to $22 billion from $64 billion in April.

On 5 Sept, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said its endeavour, amidst the extraordinary events unfolding globally on an ongoing basis, has been to anchor expectations and allow the exchange rate to reflect the fundamentals rather than overshoot. 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Rupee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

1h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

1d | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

41m | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

46m | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

46m | Videos
"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

51m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 