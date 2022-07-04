Improved risk sentiment lifts euro, sterling

Global Economy

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 09:03 pm

Related News

Improved risk sentiment lifts euro, sterling

European stocks and Britain's FTSE share index rallied on Monday, helped by gains in oil and gas companies. US markets are closed for Independence Day

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 09:03 pm
Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company&#039;s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017/ Reuters
Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017/ Reuters

The euro and sterling rose on Monday against safe-haven currencies, supported by improved global risk sentiment in a quiet trading session due to a holiday in the United States.

European stocks and Britain's FTSE share index rallied on Monday, helped by gains in oil and gas companies. US markets are closed for Independence Day.

Sterling and the euro gained some ground against the US dollar, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc .

The single currency rose 0.2% to $1.0440 against the dollar, but stayed barely above May's five-year trough of $1.0349, while sterling rose 0.4% to $1.2143 after hitting a two-week low of $1.1976 on Friday.

"Quiet trading to start the week is seeing the US dollar weaken against most major currencies as it unwinds Friday's gains," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank.

Reports that the White House will announce an easing of some Chinese tariffs later this week in an attempt to dampen elevated inflation helped inject some optimism back into markets, Osborne added.

But amid fears of a global recession, the euro remained near a five-year low against the dollar.

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout, in particular soaring food and energy inflation, has been a major drag on the euro, which has weakened 8% against the dollar this year. The difference between the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve response to higher inflation has also weighed on the euro.

Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation surging to another record, adding to the case for the ECB to raise interest rates this month for the first time in a decade.

Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC said he expected headwinds on the euro to persist as the ECB is set to hike rates on July 21 by "a mere 25 basis point".

"ECB action remains moderate when compared with a 75bps Fed hike," he said. "Beyond ECB monetary policy discussion, the primary European Union risk variable relates to the energy sector."

Safe-haven demand has kept the dollar elevated even if markets have scaled back some of their US rate hike expectations. The market is pricing in around an 85% chance of another hike of 75 basis points this month and rates at 3.25% to 3.5% by year-end, before cuts in 2023.

The US dollar index eased 0.03% to 105.02, not far below last month's two-decade high of 105.790.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, investors are awaiting publication of minutes from last month's Fed meeting on Wednesday and US employment data on Friday.

Australia's central bank will meet on Tuesday and markets have priced in a 40 basis point (bp) rise in interest rates. The Aussie may not catch much of a boost if a hike of that size, or thereabouts, is delivered.

World+Biz

Sterling / Euro / Global economy / Global stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

10h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

12h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

21m | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

1h | Videos
Horrible routes of human trafficking

Horrible routes of human trafficking

2h | Videos
Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation