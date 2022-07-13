IMF again cuts US 2022 growth forecast to 2.3% as consumer spending cools

Global Economy

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:00 am

Related News

IMF again cuts US 2022 growth forecast to 2.3% as consumer spending cools

Reuters
13 July, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:00 am
International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned that avoiding a recession in the United States will be "increasingly challenging" as it again cut its 2022 US growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.9% in late June as recent data showed weakening consumer spending.

The Fund also cut its 2023 real GDP growth forecast to 1.0% from 1.7% on June 24, when it met with US officials for an annual assessment of US economic policies. 

The final report released on Friday was revised to reflect downward revisions to US first quarter GDP and weak consumer spending data in May. 

But it continued to highlight the challenges of high inflation and the steep Federal Reserve interest rate hikes needed to control prices.

IMF executive directors said in a statement that a broad-based inflation surge was "posting systemic risks to both the United States and the global economy."

"The policy priority must now be to expeditiously slow wage and price growth without precipitating a recession," the IMF said in the Article IV staff report. "This will be a tricky task."

The Fund said Fed monetary policy tightening should help bring down inflation to 1.9% by the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a forecast of 6.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

This will further slow US growth, but the IMF still predicted the United States will avoid recession.

IMF Western Hemisphere Department economist Andrew Hodge said in a blog post that Fed rate hikes and less government spending will slow consumer spending growth "to around zero by early next year" easing supply strains.

"Slowing demand will increase unemployment to around 5% by late 2023, which should decrease wages," Hodge said.

In their policy prescriptions for the US government, IMF executive directors called for passage of US President Joe Biden's stalled social and climate spending proposals, saying these would foster increased labour force participation, which would ease inflation, while helping to facilitate a transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Directors also recommended rolling back the trade restrictions and tariff increases that were introduced over the past five years," the report said - a reference to tariffs on Chinese goods, steel, aluminum and other products imposed by former president Donald Trump and retained by Biden.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

US economy / IMF / growth forecast / consumer spending

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

12h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

12h | Videos
Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

Unrest in Sri Lanka, what next?

12h | Videos
What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155