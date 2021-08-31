Google, Facebook, Microsoft top EU lobbying spending - Study

Global Economy

Reuters
31 August, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 09:54 am

Related News

Google, Facebook, Microsoft top EU lobbying spending - Study

The tech sector outspends even the pharma, fossil fuels, finance, and chemicals sectors, which used to dominate lobbying

Reuters
31 August, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 09:54 am
Google, Facebook, Microsoft top EU lobbying spending - Study

Alphabet Inc's Google unit, Facebook Inc, and Microsoft Corp are the three biggest lobbying spenders in Europe in a battle against tough new laws aimed at curbing US tech giants' powers, a study released on Tuesday showed.

Such efforts should be a wake-up call to EU policymakers to further beef up the draft laws and lobbying rules, the study by campaign groups Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyControl warned.

The tech sector outspends even the pharma, fossil fuels, finance, and chemicals sectors, which used to dominate lobbying, the report said.

"The rising lobby firepower of big tech and the digital industry as a whole mirrors the sectors' huge and growing role in society," the study said.

"It is remarkable and should be a cause of concern that the platforms can use this firepower to ensure their voices are heard – over countervailing and critical voices – in the debate over how to construct new rules for digital platforms."

The study found that 612 companies, groups, and associations spend more than 97 million euros ($114.4 million) annually lobbying on EU digital economy policies. The data was submitted by companies to the EU Transparency Register up to mid-June this year.

Google topped spending at 5.75 million euros, followed by Facebook at 5.5 million euros, Microsoft at 5.25 million, Apple at 3.5 million, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd at 3 million, and Amazon.com Inc in sixth place with 2.75 million, the study said.

Google and Huawei responded that they submit their lobbying data to the EU transparency register.

"We have clear policies in place to protect the independence of the people and organisations we sponsor, including a requirement to disclose funding," Google said in an email.

Microsoft said: "The European Union has been and remains an important stakeholder for Microsoft. We seek to be a constructive and transparent partner to European policymakers."

Facebook, Apple, and Amazon had no immediate comment.

Tech lobbying focuses on two key pieces of legislation. The Digital Markets' Act lists do's and don'ts for tech giants, and the Digital Services Act requires companies to do more to police content on their platforms.

The study warned about the industry's access to the European Commission, with lobbyists involved in three-quarters of the 270 meetings commission officials had on the two draft laws.

It also cited the role played by trade and business associations, think tanks, and even political parties in promoting the tech industry's narrative.

World+Biz

google / Facebook / Microsoft / EU / Tech sector / tech / US Tech Giants / US tech companies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

17h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

17h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

17h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy