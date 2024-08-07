Google is discontinuing the Chromecast line

Global Economy

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 11:49 am

Google Chromecast. Photo: Collected
Google Chromecast. Photo: Collected

In a surprising move, Google has decided to cease production of their popular Chromecast streaming dongles, says the Verge.

The chromecast will continue to be available "while supplies last", and while Google says they will continue to push software and security updates, they did not specify which ones. 

The most recent update to the lineup was the Chromecast with Google TV released in 2022.

But now, Google says "technology has evolved dramatically" since the launch of the original Chromecast in 2013. "We invested heavily in embedding Google Cast technology into millions of TV devices, including Android TV," Google writes. "We are taking the next step in evolving how streaming TV devices can add even more capabilities to your smart TV, built on top of the same Chromecast technology."

In place of the Chromecast, the company will offer the newly announced $99.99 Google TV Streamer, which launches on September 24th. The set-top box comes with some significant spec bumps over the Chromecast with Google TV, such as a processor that's 22 percent faster, along with Thread and Matter integration.

While the Google TV Streamer is a major upgrade to the Chromecast — and may finally even rival the pricier Apple TV 4K — it's a shame Google is getting rid of its dongle. With a price of just $29.99, the Chromecast with Google TV offers entry-level access to an all-in-one streaming hub.

Chromecasts are available in Bangladesh between 7000Tk and 3000Tk depending on the model.

