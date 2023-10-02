Gold dips to 7-month low on dollar strength, focus shifts to US data

Global Economy

Reuters
02 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 01:45 pm

Related News

Gold dips to 7-month low on dollar strength, focus shifts to US data

Reuters
02 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

Gold extended losses on Monday for the sixth consecutive session to hit a near seven-month low, as the dollar stayed strong, with traders digesting a key US inflation report as they positioned for a slew of job market data due this week.

Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,840.49 per ounce by 0545 GMT, its lowest since March 10. US gold futures GCcv1 shed 0.5% to $1,856.20.

Last week, bullion posted its biggest weekly decline since June 2021 to end the third quarter 3.7% lower.

"The data out of the US is getting softer and the US Federal Reserve's squeeze is starting to show up in more and more places," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

"If the data starts looking weak this week, gold might find an attempt to carve out a bottom."

The dollar held near a 10-month high, while Treasury yields were off a 16-year peak. 

Underlying US inflation moderated in August, data on Friday showed, with the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve, now averaging near its 2% target for the last three months.

New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank may be done with rate rises as inflation pressures, while still elevated, are moving back toward the official target.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest.

Markets see a 45% chance of another rate hike this year, but also a 43% chance of some policy easing in the first half of 2024, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Spot silver XAG= slid 2.1% to an over six-month low of$21.69 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $900.71 and palladium XPD= eased 1.1% to $1,232.11.

World+Biz

Gold / Gold price / World Gold Market / Gold market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

1h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

1h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

1h | TBS Economy
How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

4h | Tech Talk
Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

18h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

20h | Tech Talk