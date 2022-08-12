Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from US

Global Economy

Reuters
12 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from US

Beijing and Washington have been in talks to resolve a long-running dispute that could mean Chinese firms being kicked off US exchanges if they do not comply with US audit rules

Reuters
12 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 08:01 pm
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in New York City, US, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in New York City, US, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Five Chinese state-owned firms including China Life Insurance and oil giant Sinopec said Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange, amid heightened diplomatic and economic tensions with the United States.

The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, said in separate statements that they would apply for delistings of their American Depository Shares from later this month.

The five, which were added to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) list in May after they were identified as not meeting US regulators' auditing standards, will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

There was no mention of the auditing row in separate statements by the Chinese companies outlining their moves, which come amid heightened tensions after last week's visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Beijing and Washington have been in talks to resolve a long-running dispute that could mean Chinese firms being kicked off US exchanges if they do not comply with US audit rules.

"These companies have strictly complied with the rules and regulatory requirements of the US capital market since their listing in the US and made the delisting choice for their own business considerations," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

Some of China's largest companies including Alibaba Group Holdings , J.D Com Inc and Baidu Inc are among almost 270 on the list and at threat of being delisted.

Alibaba said last week it would convert its Hong Kong secondary listing into a dual primary listing which analysts indicated could ease the way for the Chinese ecommerce giant to switch primary listing venues in the future. 

In premarket trade Friday, US-listed shares of China Life Insurance and oil giant Sinopec fell 5.7% about 4.3% respectively. Aluminium Corporation of China dropped 1.7%, while PetroChina shed 4.3%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co shed 4.1%.

"China is sending a message that its patience is wearing thin in the audit talks," said Kai Zhan, senior counsel at Chinese law firm Yuanda, who specialises in areas including US capital markets and US sanction compliance.

Washington has long demanded complete access to the books of US-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing bars foreign inspection of audit documents from local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

The companies said their US traded share volume was small compared with those on their other major listing venues.

PetroChina said it had never raised follow-on capital from its U.S listing and its Hong Kong and Shangai bases "can satisfy the company's fundraising requirements" as well as providing "better protection of the interests of the investors."

China Life and Chalco said they would file for delisting on Aug. 22, with it taking effect 10 days later. Sinopec and PetroChina said their applications would be made on Aug. 29.

China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom were delisted from the United States in 2021 after a Trump-era decision to restrict investment in Chinese technology firms. That ruling has been left unchanged by the Biden administration amid continuing tensions.

Top News / World+Biz / China / USA

US-China / Companies / New York Stock Exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

10h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

2h | Videos
What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

12h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

12h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr