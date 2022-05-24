ECB's Lagarde boosts euro as dollar nurses wounds

Global Economy

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 05:36 pm

Related News

ECB's Lagarde boosts euro as dollar nurses wounds

Traders cut short bets on the single currency as Lagarde's comments combined with resilient business activity data boosted appetite for the euro, though gains were capped ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting on Wednesday

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 05:36 pm
U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The euro rose to a one-month high on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said interest rates in the euro zone will likely be in positive territory by the end of the third quarter.

Traders cut short bets on the single currency as Lagarde's comments combined with resilient business activity data boosted appetite for the euro, though gains were capped ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting on Wednesday.

"If she is correct in suggesting that rates will no longer be negative in Q3 that potentially means two rate rises over the course of the next 4 months and if you are looking for an economic argument for tightening policy, then today's European PMI numbers were certainly pretty robust," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Group in London.

The euro , which was the stand-out gainer on Monday after Lagarde indicated eight-years of negative euro zone interest rates will most likely be over by the end of summer, extended gains.

The single currency was up 0.2% at $1.0707 after she said on Tuesday she saw the ECB's deposit rate at zero or "slightly above" by the end of September, implying an increase of at least 50 basis points from its current level.

The euro fell to a January 2017 low at $1.0349 earlier this month but has since rebounded by 3.6% in seven trading sessions.

The single currency's gains pushed the dollar to a fresh one-month low as a broad selloff in stock markets failed to boost the US currency's safe haven appeal.

Against a basket of other major currencies , the dollar fell 0.3% to 101.79, its lowest since 26 April .

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar dipped 0.41% to $0.70815, while the kiwi was 0.46% weaker at $0.6438, a day before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise the key rate by half a point.

Broader sentiment remained fleeting, however, with traders prepared to flee from one asset class to another at the first sign of weakness.

An index of currency market volatility held firm at 9.6%, not far from a two-year high above 10.5% hit earlier this month.

World+Biz

European Central Bank (ECB) / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

9h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

10h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

34m | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

39m | Videos
NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

NBR discourages transaction in cash to bring transparency in tax collection

1h | Videos
Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

Effect of commodity price hike on lower income people

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature