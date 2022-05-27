Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

Global Economy

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, fell as low as 101.43 for the first time since 25 April

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 11:27 am
Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

The US dollar sank to a one-month low versus major peers on Friday as traders lowered Federal Reserve rate hike expectations amid signs the central bank might slow or even pause its tightening cycle in the second half of the year.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, fell as low as 101.43 for the first time since 25 April. A rally in Asian stocks also sapped demand for the greenback as a haven.

Against the euro , the US currency also slipped to the weakest since 25 April at $1.0765, and dropped to the lowest against sterling since 26 April at $1.2607.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rallied 0.51% to $0.7136, while the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.49% to $0.6510.

The dollar index is headed for a 1.5% drop this week, following last week's 1.37% slide. That would be the first two-week decline since the turn of the year.

It reached a nearly two-decade peak above 105 mid-month, but retreated amid signs that Fed tightening may already be slowing economic growth. Treasury yields have also dropped from multi-year highs, further undermining the dollar.

The dollar weakened 0.3% to 126.69 yen , sliding gradually over the past three weeks from a two-decade high of 131.35.

"US inflation expectations have been coming off, so that's contributed to fading expectations for Fed tightening, which has weighed on the dollar, particularly dollar-yen, which is quite sensitive to yield differentials," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"I think dollar-yen has peaked for now, but medium-term it will depend on inflation."

Minutes from the Fed's May meeting, released Wednesday, showed that most participants believed 50 basis-point hikes would be appropriate at the June and July policy meetings, but many thought big, early hikes would allow room to pause later in the year to assess the effects of that policy tightening.

Better risk sentiment did not help bitcoin however, which slipped 0.9% to around $28,908, continuing this week's gradual decline from the psychological $30,000 level.

World+Biz / USA

currency / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

1h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

1h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

2h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

2h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

4h | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

15h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide