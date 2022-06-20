Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

Global Economy

Reuters
20 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:14 pm

Related News

Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

Reuters
20 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:14 pm
Company logos are seen on products displayed before French food group Danone 2019 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Company logos are seen on products displayed before French food group Danone 2019 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French food giant Danone is cutting the variety of products it sells to retailers to cut costs, a top executive told Reuters, meaning yoghurt fans may in future miss out on the exact flavour or pot-size they're used to.

Supermarkets and the makers of packaged food are struggling to combat rising costs, with products ranging from crude oil to paper packaging becoming more expensive due to a protracted pandemic-led shipping crunch and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soaring inflation also means shoppers are tightening their belts. On Friday, Tesco warned Britons are buying less, switching to cheaper, own-brand products and shopping more often as they try to cope with the cost of living crisis. 

Earlier this year, some food stores were forced to take products off shelves because they could no longer afford to sell them. 

Those factors are prompting one of the world's top food manufacturers to rethink how it sells its best-selling products which range from Activia yoghurt and Evian water.

"Inflation is a dynamic, particularly in Europe, that we need to start to get used to," Ayla Ziz, Danone's global head of sales, said.

The company is cutting back on so-called "stock keeping units" (SKUs), meaning that some supermarkets will have fewer variations of Danone products when it comes to flavours and sizes, she said.

Having fewer SKUs would help cut costs per type of product, she said, adding that Danone was reviewing its "entire portfolio" with every customer to see which SKUs it wants to discontinue.

Consumer companies like Danone make many versions of the same product - from big and small tubs of the same yoghurt to different flavours and value packs.

It's not pulling a whole product line from the market, but simplifying its range means some of these could be sacrificed to make it cheaper for retailers to stock and manage a smaller, less complex inventory.

For instance, supermarkets would need to allocate less money to storing, monitoring and transporting products.

She did not identify which ranges might be targeted. "It's not a global cut of some products," Ziz said.

Maria Castroviejo, senior analyst at Rabobank Research, said the measures make sense for companies trying to be more efficient. Many companies did something similar at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If you have to make a lot of small batches of different products, you have more disruptions, you have to find have more ingredients," she said.

Danone wants to "stay competitive" so it is not cutting back on promotions but, rather, selling fewer types of products will also help it save logistics costs.

Ziz said Danone is also investing in software that helps it price products to a more precise degree that consumers will be able to accept.

These moves come as food manufacturers continue prolonged talks over prices that started last year with supermarkets which have been particularly tough in Europe as shipping costs climbed to a record high.

World+Biz

Danone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

18m | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

2h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

5h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

17h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary