The consumer's deep pockets and short arms

Global Economy

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

The consumer's deep pockets and short arms

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 12:34 pm
FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides on the deserted Grands Boulevards in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides on the deserted Grands Boulevards in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

A look at the day ahead in markets from Anshuman Daga.

If markets were looking for more news to support the recent Fed-induced optimism, then earnings scorecards from Apple and Amazon provided the boost.

The tech bellwethers pointed to resilient consumer demand and forecast strong sales despite runaway inflation, spurring a rise in their shares.

Still, consumers have been persnickety, as Walmart's results showed. We will know more about how deep their pockets are and where inflation pinched them on Friday when Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble reveal results.

There's also a host of reports due from both sides of the Atlantic, including the US consumer spending and wages data, and other consumer indicators from France and Germany.

The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index reading for July is due, and likely stayed unchanged at 51.1.

While data on Friday made for grim reading, with the US economy contracting in the second quarter and consumer spending growing at its slowest pace in two years, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointed to broad strength in the economy, especially in jobs.

In Europe, the focus will be on the eurozone's second-quarter GDP numbers and CPI for July. This comes after German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July, driven by an energy supply crisis.

For now, the backdrop of an upbeat corporate results points to a stronger start for European stock futures, after Asian equity markets posted gains. Banks, a proxy of economic growth, will take the lead from Asia-focused Standard Chartered, which is set to report a drop in second-quarter profit but attention will be on its outlook. BNP Paribas comes later.

The dollar is stuck near a six-week low versus the yen, dragged lower by a sharp retreat in Treasury yields.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

Economic data - Eurozone Q2 GDP, US Q2 employment cost index, personal income, June personal spending, France Q2 GDP and June consumer spending, Germany Q2 GDP and July unemployment data, UK Nationwide house price index, Spain flash July CPI & Q2 GDP.

Major earnings: Exxon , Procter & Gamble , Chevron , AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive , BNP Paribas.

Amazon sees resilient consumer demand as shares jump 13%.

Despite Xi's 'fire', call with Biden avoided Taiwan escalation.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

 

World+Biz

Global economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

1h | Food
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

1h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

2h | Panorama
Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

2h | Videos
A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

2h | Videos
Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

3h | Videos
Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons