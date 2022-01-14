Citigroup profit drops on higher expenses, consumer banking weakness

Global Economy

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Citigroup profit drops on higher expenses, consumer banking weakness

Reuters
14 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 10:12 pm
A Citibank sign is seen outside of a bank outlet in New York March 4, 2009. Photo :Reuters
A Citibank sign is seen outside of a bank outlet in New York March 4, 2009. Photo :Reuters

Citigroup Inc reported a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, reeling from weakness at its consumer banking arm and a surge in expenses driven by costs stemming from the exit of its retail businesses in Asia.

The lender has been shedding the last of its consumer businesses outside of the United States as part of a "strategy refresh" started by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took the helm in March.

It has also spent more in the past few quarters to fix issues regulators identified in its controls systems, leading to questions from investors on how much money and time the remedies will require.

In the fourth quarter, the bank's operating expenses surged 18% mainly due to costs tied to the exit of retail banking operations in South Korea, a move announced in October.

The bank said this week it would wind down its massive consumer bank in Mexico and earlier on Friday announced the sale of its retail arms in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singapore-based lender United Overseas Bank.

Its costs have also risen due to a battle for talent on Wall Street that has prompted global banks to offer perks like higher pay and bonuses.

"We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent," Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a post-earnings call.

The higher costs pushed down bank's profit to $3.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, in the quarter ended 31 December, from $4.3 billion, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

The profit drop had sent the company's shares down as much as 3.5%, but they pared some of the losses after CFO Mason said that the company planned to resume share buybacks.

Citi had suspended buybacks in the fourth quarter to build capital ahead of charges for the Korea exit and the impact of a new rule on capital for derivatives risk.

Excluding the hit from Asia divestitures, the bank earned a profit of $1.99 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.38 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Its global consumer banking revenue dropped 6% as holders of Citi-branded credit cards in North America paid down card balances, denying it interest income.

"Spending rates have picked up, which is good, but we have to see that materialize into average interest-earning balances which means payment rates have to normalize," Mason said.

Revenue from Treasury and Trade Solutions, generally considered Citigroup's strongest corporate business, was down 1% due to low interest rates.

The bank's overall net interest income (NII) was flat year-over-year at $10.82 billion as borrowing from corporations stayed flat. But NII from the bank's basic lending business outside of markets rose 0.6%.

Net interest margin, which measures the difference between what Citigroup pays for money and earns from loans and securities, declined to 1.98% from 2.06% a year earlier.

A bright spot during the quarter was the bank's investment banking business, which posted a 43% jump in revenue.

Total revenue increased 1% from a year earlier to $17 billion.

Wall Street peers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co also reported results on Friday, with their profits comfortably beating consensus estimates.

World+Biz

Citi Group / Citi bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

10h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

10h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

10h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

2h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

6h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

6h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike