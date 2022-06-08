China will ease export bottlenecks to boost foreign trade

Global Economy

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

China will ease export bottlenecks to boost foreign trade

Reuters
08 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 12:12 pm
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

China will make port operations more efficient and hold more online trade fairs as part of a suite of new measures to ease pressure on the country's foreign trade, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday.

Export growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed to single digits in April, the weakest in almost two years, while imports stayed flat as strict Covid-19 curbs halted factory production and crimped domestic demand.

Logistics efficiency has dropped, supply chains are not running smoothly and soaring raw material prices have put firms involved with international trade under pressure, Wang said at a press conference in Beijing.

"We must be clear about the uncertainties for foreign trade while the global economy recovery remains fragile and demand growth is still slow," Wang said, adding that rising global inflation will reduce consumer spending on foreign goods.

Widespread and stringent Covid-19 curbs, including a full lockdown of commercial hub Shanghai in March hit Chinese factories hard and created massive supply chain disruptions that only began to ease in late April.

Wang said China will introduce targeted measures to boost foreign trade, including aid from banks on issues related to currency, shipping costs and export tax rebates.

The transport ministry will help improve port operations and more online trade fairs will be organised to help firms secure orders, Wang added.

The measures are in line with the cabinet's previously announced policy of boosting foreign trade through export tax rebates and ensuring smooth shipments of key components and equipment.

Exports in May likely grew 8% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 3.9% expansion in April, while imports were expected to have risen 2%, according to a Reuters poll. Trade data will be released on Thursday.

China will keep its currency reasonably stable and strengthen the yuan's flexibility, Zhou Yu, an official at the People's Bank of China, said at the same press conference.

World+Biz / China

China Economy / Chinese Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

2h | Videos
Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

5h | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

16h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata