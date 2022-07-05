China, US discuss Trump-era tariffs in virtual dialogue

Global Economy

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

China, US discuss Trump-era tariffs in virtual dialogue

Reuters
05 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 12:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chinese Vice Premier Liu expressed concern over the additional tariffs that the United States had imposed on Chinese goods during a virtual dialogue with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday.

Lie had a "constructive" exchange with Yellen - that was "pragmatic and frank" - with both sides agreeing to better coordinate macro policies, according to China's commerce ministry.

The US Treasury Department concurred in its own statement, saying the exchange was "candid and substantive", but did not mention China's concern about US tariffs.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, meanwhile, raised concerns about what the US calls China's "unfair, non-market" economic practices in a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the US Treasury Department said.

US President Joe Biden is in the process of making up his mind on easing US tariffs on China, in part to ease inflation which he has said is a top priority.

There has been a divergence on easing the tariffs within the Biden administration, and Yellen had said some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump made "no strategic sense".

"The Chinese side expressed its concern over issues such as the lifting of additional tariffs and sanctions imposed by the United States on China, and fair treatment of Chinese companies," the Chinese ministry said.

"Both sides agreed to continue to maintain dialogue and communication."

Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday morning as signs of easing Sino-US tensions offered some respite to the market's recent sell-off. A Wall Street Journal report saying Biden will possibly ease tariffs this week in efforts to slow inflation also buoyed sentiment. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.3%. 

In its statement, the Treasury Department said Yellen "frankly" raised issues of concern including the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on the global economy and unfair and non-market Chinese economic practices.

There was no mention of the war in Ukraine in the Chinese statement, but it said Liu and Yellen believed the current global economy is facing "grim" challenges.

The invitation for the video call came from the US Treasury Secretary, according to the ministry.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on June 27 at the G7 summit in southern Germany that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak in the next few weeks.

Top News / World+Biz / China / USA

US-China / US-China rivalry / US-China tariffs / US-China tension / US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen / Janet Yellen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh