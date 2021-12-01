For central banks, Omicron is another word for ‘reset’

Global Economy

Marcus Ashworth; Bloomberg
01 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:42 pm

Related News

For central banks, Omicron is another word for ‘reset’

It is a tough balancing act for central bank policymakers to appear competent. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is a get-out-of-jail-free card to play for more time by blaming acts-of-god

Marcus Ashworth; Bloomberg
01 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:42 pm
Banks can point to the Omicron variant as a scapegoat for their failure in handling our current inflation. Photo: Bloomberg
Banks can point to the Omicron variant as a scapegoat for their failure in handling our current inflation. Photo: Bloomberg

Since the summer, it has not been a fun time to be a central banker: What with not-so-transitory inflation playing havoc with official targets and leading to some pretty terrible attempts at forward guidance. Yes, I am looking directly at you, Bank of England.

But the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street has not been the only major institution struggling to chart a clear course in the Covid era. Everyone's been unsettled since the global economy shut down suddenly only to reopen with a jolt. It is a tough balancing act for central bank policymakers to appear competent.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is a get-out-of-jail-free card to play for more time by blaming acts-of-god. It is a Christmas present come early to be given a chance to buy some time or just to point the finger elsewhere. It will be interesting to see which central bankers this week will say their interest rate stances have to be softened from the hawkishness forced on them by the surging inflation of recent months.

There is just as much fear from the economic recovery hollowing out as there is from runaway inflation. The sharp drop in crude oil is the simplest guide to how much froth has been taken off economic hopes for 2022. We have moved on from the huge collective effort to throw everything possible at the Covid economic recovery to bickering about when the largesse is removed.

The BOE's Monetary Policy Committee is wrestling with external members  — who tend toward dovishness — refusing to be browbeaten again by the full-time internal members pushing for an imminent rate hike. 

Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill have put themselves through contortions to account for their inability to bend the MPC to their will. It does not make for edifying viewing.

Marcus Ashworth. Illustration: TBS
Marcus Ashworth. Illustration: TBS

The BOE will certainly not be getting any holiday cards from market participants after its interest rate head fake. 

Unfortunately, Omicron or not, there is no way to divine what the MPC does next at its December 16 meeting. But if it demurs from hiking rates again, be assured Omicron will be the star guest.  

The Federal Reserve had its own kerfuffle recently over whether Jerome Powell was to be allowed a second term. It was much more about keeping stimulus than personalities — seeing as it was nigh-on impossible to draw any distinction between him and the new vice-chair Lael Brainard. The debate is over when to accelerate the pace of tapering. If Omicron does take hold meaningfully in the US, then this may well get put on the backburner.

The German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann threw in the towel last month trying to advocate for a more hawkish stance within the European Central Bank. Though as ever, when a major player capitulates, it leads to a round of soul-searching. 

That is what the ECB Governing Council is currently going through as it tries to figure out what replaces the Pandemic QE program and how much of a wider safety net remains.

With the recent weakness in the euro, it would be a very brave ECB that decided — by its December 16 quarterly review — that the EU economy no longer needed all-encompassing monetary protection. This Covid scare will strengthen President Christine Lagarde's hand in securing a more flexible and powerful replacement.

What was that tinny sound? It will be the can kicked down the road.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. He spent three decades in the banking industry, most recently as chief markets strategist at Haitong Securities in London.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz

omicron / Omicron Covid variant / Covid-19 Omicron Variant / Central banks / Global economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

6h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

4h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'