Brent slips below $85 a barrel for the first time since January

Global Economy

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 01:41 pm

Related News

Brent slips below $85 a barrel for the first time since January

Central banks around the world have hiked interest rates to quash inflation, further crimping oil demand

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 01:41 pm
An oil pump of IPC Petroleum France is seen at sunset outside Soudron, near Reims, France, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
An oil pump of IPC Petroleum France is seen at sunset outside Soudron, near Reims, France, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Brent, the international oil benchmark, fell below $85 a barrel for the first time since January amid mounting concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Central banks around the world have hiked interest rates to quash inflation, further crimping oil demand, reports Bloomberg. 

At the same time, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's Covid-19 lockdowns have battered the global outlook for supply and demand. 

Brent fell as low as $84.83 a barrel by 7:19 am in London. Brent's dip came after West Texas Intermediate crude posted its longest stretch of weekly losses this year.

Both benchmarks are heading for quarterly declines, with low liquidity fueling massive price swings.

The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday, reports Reuters. 

A stronger greenback tends to curtail demand for dollar-denominated oil since buyers using other currencies must spend more to buy crude.

"A backdrop of global monetary policy tightening by the key central banks to quell elevated inflation, and a splendid run-up in the greenback towards more than two-decade highs has raised concerns about an economic slowdown and is acting as a key headwind for crude prices," said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity research at Religare Broking.

Sachdeva expects WTI prices could find a floor at $75 a barrel, while for Brent $80 will act as a cushion.

The disruptions in the oil market from the Russia-Ukraine war, with European Union sanctions banning Russian crude set to start in December, has lent some support to prices.

The chief executive officer of energy trader Vitol, Russell Hardy, said that fuel shipments are being affected with Russian oil products expected to flow to Asia and the Middle East while supplies from their go to Europe.

Additionally, Hardy told an oil conference in Singapore that more than a million barrels per day (bpd) of US crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies.

The head of Colombian state energy company Ecopetrol said at the same conference that it has been selling more oil to Europe, replacing Russian supplies, while it sees growing competition for market share in Asia. 

Attention is turning to what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, may do when they meet on 5 October, after agreeing to cut output modestly at their last meeting.

But, since OPEC+ is producing well below its targeted output, any announced cut may not have much impact on supply.

Data last week showed OPEC+ missed its target by 3.58 million bpd in August, a bigger shortfall than in July.

Top News / World+Biz

Brent / Oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

1h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

3h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

16h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

19h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

20h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh