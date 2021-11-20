Billionaires leave $160B hole in Biden’s plan

Global Economy

Reuters
20 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 07:53 pm

US President Joe Biden welcomes Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US November 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US November 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters

President Joe Biden's $1.8 trillion social spending program won't quite pay for itself, the US Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.

An example: notching up the personal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37% and lowering the amount at which it kicks in. That would have raised about $157 billion, the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation reckons. Throwing in a capital gains tax rate bump to 25% from 20% theoretically nets an additional $78 billion.

Companies like Amazon.com will pay a bit more tax, but the corporate world will take only a minor hit, thanks to the objections of centrists in Biden's own Democratic Party. Providing better childcare and tackling climate change are worth incurring a modest deficit, but if Congress had been bold enough to take a little back from American plutocrats , that wouldn't have been necessary. 

Biden social spending program

