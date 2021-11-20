Billionaires leave $160B hole in Biden’s plan

US President Joe Biden welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US November 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters

President Joe Biden's $1.8 trillion social spending program won't quite pay for itself, the US Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.

An example: notching up the personal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37% and lowering the amount at which it kicks in. That would have raised about $157 billion, the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation reckons. Throwing in a capital gains tax rate bump to 25% from 20% theoretically nets an additional $78 billion.

Companies like Amazon.com will pay a bit more tax, but the corporate world will take only a minor hit, thanks to the objections of centrists in Biden's own Democratic Party. Providing better childcare and tackling climate change are worth incurring a modest deficit, but if Congress had been bold enough to take a little back from American plutocrats , that wouldn't have been necessary.