Amazon workers call worldwide strike on Black Friday

Global Economy

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:46 pm

Related News

Amazon workers call worldwide strike on Black Friday

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:46 pm
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany, and France, are to strike and stage protests on Black Friday (25 November), targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.

A global call for strike action came from the Make Amazon Pay initiative, which listed industrial action planned in over 30 countries across the globe, reports Reuters.

Germany's Verdi union said work stoppages were planned at 10 fulfilment centres in that country.

It demanded the company recognise collective bargaining agreements for the retail and mail order trade sector and called for a further collective agreement on good and healthy work.

A spokesperson for Amazon in Germany would not immediately comment on the demands when contacted by Reuters.

"This is the first time that Amazon has had an international strike day," said Monika Di Silvestre, Verdi's representative for Amazon workers.

"This is very important, because a major global corporation like Amazon cannot be confronted locally, regionally or nationally alone," she added.

Top News / World+Biz

Black Friday / Amazon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

7h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

10h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

11h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

41m | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

1h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

2h | Videos
Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court