130 mln Arab population in poverty: UN survey

Global Economy

BSS
01 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 10:53 am

Related News

130 mln Arab population in poverty: UN survey

BSS
01 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 10:53 am
Internally displaced Syrians walk together near tents at a camp in Azaz, Syria,1 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Internally displaced Syrians walk together near tents at a camp in Azaz, Syria,1 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

A survey released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) on Friday said that poverty affects one-third of the Arab region's population, excluding the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Libya.

Dubbed "Survey of Economic and Social Developments in the Arab Region," it said that "poverty, measured against national poverty lines, increased to affect 130 million people in Arab countries."

The survey expects a further rise in poverty levels in the next two years, reaching 36 percent of the population in 2024.

Moreover, the Arab region registered the world's highest unemployment rate in 2022 at 12 percent, said the survey, adding that there may be a very slight decrease in 2023 to 11.7 percent, owing to post-Covid-19 economic recovery efforts. It expects the region's economy to grow by 4.5 percent in 2023 and 3.4 percent in 2024.

Ahmed Moummi, the lead author of the survey, said that GCC and other oil-exporting countries will continue to benefit from higher energy prices, while oil-importing countries will suffer from several socioeconomic challenges, including rising energy costs, food supply shortages, and drops in both tourism and international aid inflows.

Moummi noted that oil-exporting Arab countries should diversify their economies away from the energy sector by investing in projects that generate inclusive growth and sustainable development.

World+Biz

Arabs / Economy / poverty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

3h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

2h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

2h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

18h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

17h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh