Germany's Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

World+Biz

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Germany's Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

Reuters
05 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference at the federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference at the federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday.

The West must stand up for democratic values and protect open societies, "but we must also avoid the temptation to once again divide the world into blocs," wrote Scholz in the piece.

cold war / Germany / Olaf Scholz / Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

6h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

16h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

16h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

16h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence