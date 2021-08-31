Germany's Merkel says some 10-40,000 left in Afghanistan with right to German residence

World+Biz

Reuters
31 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:52 pm

Related News

Germany's Merkel says some 10-40,000 left in Afghanistan with right to German residence

"For us the focus at the moment is local staff and that's not 300 people, that's probably more like 10-40,000 people, and we will have to see how many of them want to leave the country and how many not," she said

Reuters
31 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 05:52 pm
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo: Collected
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Photo: Collected

Germany estimates there are still between 10,000 and 40,000 local staff working for development organisations in Afghanistan who have a right to be evacuated to Germany if they feel they are endangered, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Berlin news conference with her Austrian counterpart, Merkel said most of those working for the German armed forces and police were already outside Afghanistan, but that, since development aid to Afghanistan had not been stopped, many staff in that field remained in the country.

"For us the focus at the moment is local staff and that's not 300 people, that's probably more like 10-40,000 people, and we will have to see how many of them want to leave the country and how many not," she said.

"As we've seen, nobody takes the decision to leave their home lightly."

Top News / Europe / South Asia

Afghanistan / Kabul Evacuation / Germany / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

22h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

22h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

22h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy