Germany would weather Russian oil ban despite shortages

World+Biz

Reuters
02 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

Germany would weather Russian oil ban despite shortages

Reuters
02 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 04:03 pm
German Economy and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck. Photo: Reuters
German Economy and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck. Photo: Reuters

Germany would be able to weather an EU embargo on Russian oil imports by the end of this year even though a stoppage could result in shortages, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, appearing to throw his weight behind a ban.

Two European Union diplomats earlier said the bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers will discuss the proposed oil ban in Brussels later on Monday.

"We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo," Habeck told a news conference. "This means it won't be without consequences."

Germany last month cut the share of Russian oil to 25% of total imports from 35% before the invasion.

Habeck said the main challenge for Germany was to find alternative oil deliveries to a refinery in Schwedt operated by Russian state company Rosneft which supplies east German regions as well as the Berlin metropolitan area.

Those areas could face supply shortages in the event of an EU embargo if Germany can't secure alternative oil imports by the end of the year, Habeck said.

"We still have no solution for the refinery in Schwedt," said Habeck. "We can't guarantee that supplies will be continuous. There will for sure be price hikes and there will be some outages. But that doesn't mean we will slide into an oil crisis."

An advisor to Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Financial Times in remarks published on Sunday that Germany backed the planned EU embargo on Russia oil but wanted a few more months to secure alternatives.

Joerg Kukies told the newspaper that the goal was to ensure Schwedt is supplied with non-Russian oil brought by tankers to Rostock on the Baltic Sea.

To allow this, the port of Rostock would have to be deepened and work done on the pipeline linking it to Schwedt, he said.

Top News

Germany / Russia / Oil / Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

1d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

1d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Horror movies to watch

Horror movies to watch

4h | Videos
What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

7h | Videos
Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

7h | Videos
Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters