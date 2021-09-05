Germany wants to talk with Taliban about further evacuations from Afghanistan - Merkel

"We need to talk to the Taliban about how we can continue to get people who worked for Germany out of the country and to safety," Merkel said

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks during a CDU/CSU campaign kick off ahead of the federal election at Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks during a CDU/CSU campaign kick off ahead of the federal election at Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Germany wants to talk with the Taliban about how to its remaining local contract workers out of Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, adding it was a good sign that the airport in Kabul could be used for evacuation flights again.

"We need to talk to the Taliban about how we can continue to get people who worked for Germany out of the country and to safety," Merkel said.

