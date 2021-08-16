Germany must evacuate 10,000 Afghans: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, in Berlin, Germany, July 13, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel tells party colleagues, according to party sources.

That includes 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees being at risk if they remain in the country after the Taliban seized Kabul, reports the Al Jazeera.

She also said that Germany should cooperate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those fleeing from the country now.

"This topic will keep us busy for a very long time," she said, according to the party sources.