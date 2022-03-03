Germany mulls supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine: Source

Reuters
03 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 02:42 pm

Soldiers of German Air Defence Missile Group 21 of the Air Force practicing the establishment of an air defence position. Photo: Reuters/dpa
Soldiers of German Air Defence Missile Group 21 of the Air Force practicing the establishment of an air defence position. Photo: Reuters/dpa

Germany is considering supplying 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as it seeks to defend itself against an invasion by Russia, a government source said on Thursday.

German news agency DPA reported earlier that the economy ministry had approved supplying the Soviet-made Strela missiles, part of the inventories of the former German Democratic Republic's army.

A source told Reuters that the Federal Security Council had yet to approve the move. "The missiles are ready to be transported," the source said.

That would come on top of 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles that Germany said on Saturday it would supply to Ukraine, in a shift of policy after Russia invaded its neighbour.

