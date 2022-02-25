Germany announces full ‘blockade’ of Russian banks, virtually ceasing business with Russia

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that business with Russia has almost been completely curtailed in light of the blocking of Russian banks, only individual transactions are possible.

"We already have a complete blockade of Russian banks, thus business with Russia has practically ceased," the minister said on Friday at a press conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire. "Individual transactions are still possible, for example, to pay for gas supplies or so that German companies can make transfers to their own subsidiaries in Russia," Lindner said. According to him, "all options" for additional restrictions are being discussed, reports TASS.

"Other steps are possible, but their impact must be weighed. The point is that the consequences should be felt by the Russian economy," Lindner insisted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.