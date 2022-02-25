Germany announces full ‘blockade’ of Russian banks, virtually ceasing business with Russia

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

Germany announces full ‘blockade’ of Russian banks, virtually ceasing business with Russia

"The point is that the consequences should be felt by the Russian economy," Christian Lindner insisted

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that business with Russia has almost been completely curtailed in light of the blocking of Russian banks, only individual transactions are possible.

"We already have a complete blockade of Russian banks, thus business with Russia has practically ceased," the minister said on Friday at a press conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire. "Individual transactions are still possible, for example, to pay for gas supplies or so that German companies can make transfers to their own subsidiaries in Russia," Lindner said. According to him, "all options" for additional restrictions are being discussed, reports TASS.

"Other steps are possible, but their impact must be weighed. The point is that the consequences should be felt by the Russian economy," Lindner insisted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

Germany / Germany sanctions on Russia / Russia Sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

6h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

6h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

58m | Videos
Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

58m | Videos
Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

1h | Videos
Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused