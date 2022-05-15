Germany accuses Putin of provoking global food crisis

World+Biz

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 06:51 pm

Related News

Germany accuses Putin of provoking global food crisis

Minister says Russia trying to weaken international alliance

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 06:51 pm
A Ukrainian army officer inspects a grain warehouse shelled by Russian forces, on May 6.Photographer: John Moore/Getty Images/Bloomberg
A Ukrainian army officer inspects a grain warehouse shelled by Russian forces, on May 6.Photographer: John Moore/Getty Images/Bloomberg

Germany has accused Russia of deliberately provoking a global food crisis aimed at weakening the international alliance against the war in Ukraine.

"Russia is destroying transport routes and storage facilities for Ukrainian grain, which is pushing up prices and threatening to unleash brutal hunger around the world, especially in Africa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a news conference after talks with Group of Seven counterparts in northern Germany, reports Bloomberg.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest growers of wheat and the US expects production to fall by one-third this year compared to last season. Baerbock added that about 25 million tons of grain are stuck at Ukrainian ports, particularly in Odesa, due to the Russian blockade and only a small amount can be transported out by train.  

"We must not be naive about this," Baerbock said. "It's not collateral damage, it's a perfectly deliberate instrument in a hybrid war that is currently being waged."

Baerbock also condemned what she called Moscow's "massive disinformation campaign" that she said sought to "portray the aggressor as the victim."

India this week joined other nations in prohibiting wheat exports in the face of global supply constraints sparked by the war in Ukraine.  

Top News

Germany / Putin / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

4h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

7h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

5h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

1h | Videos
Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

4h | Videos
How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

7h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April