German ambassador to China dies two weeks into the job

World+Biz

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:11 pm

Related News

German ambassador to China dies two weeks into the job

Hecker, 54, had presented his credentials at China's foreign ministry on Aug. 24, the embassy in Beijing told Reuters by social media. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:11 pm
The German and European Union flags fly at half mast after German ambassador to China Jan Hecker passed away, at the Germany embassy in Beijing, China September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The German and European Union flags fly at half mast after German ambassador to China Jan Hecker passed away, at the Germany embassy in Beijing, China September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Germany's ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, who was a former foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died suddenly, less than two weeks after taking up his post.

Hecker, 54, had presented his credentials at China's foreign ministry on Aug. 24, the embassy in Beijing told Reuters by social media. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

"I mourn the loss of a highly esteemed, long-standing advisor of deep humanity and outstanding professional expertise," Merkel, who expressed shock at the news, said in comments posted on Twitter by her spokesman.

In the Chinese capital, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also offered condolences, when asked about the death.

"We are shocked to learn about the sudden death of Ambassador Hecker, who had been working actively to promote China-Germany relations since assuming his post," he told a regular media briefing.

China would provide assistance to Hecker's family and the embassy, he added.

Hecker had appeared "happy and all right" when he hosted an event about German artist Joseph Beuys at his Beijing home last Friday, a guest at the event said.

German and European Union flags flew at half-mast on Monday at the embassy in Beijing.

Hecker had arrived in China on Aug. 1, the embassy said, and like all arrivals would have been required to spend time in quarantine, as a coronavirus precaution.

China / Europe

Germany / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

23h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

23h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

23h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places