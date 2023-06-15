Gender bias is a pervasive problem worldwide: UNDP

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 05:25 pm

Photo: UNDP
Photo: UNDP

Gender bias is a pervasive problem worldwide, according to the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) latest report published on Monday (12 June).

The report by the 2023 Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI), titled "Breaking down gender biases: Shifting social norms towards gender equality", quantifies biases against women, capturing people's attitudes on women's roles along four key dimensions -  political, educational, economic and physical integrity.

The publication of the 2023 GSNI was supported by financial contributions by the Republic of Korea.

"Without tackling biased gender social norms, we will not achieve gender equality or the sustainable development goals," reads the report. 

Biased gender social norms—the undervaluation of women's capabilities and rights in society—constrain women's choices and opportunities by regulating behaviour and setting the boundaries of what women are expected to do and be, the resort furthered adding that these are a major impediment to achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

The index, covering 85% of the global population, reveals that close to 9 out of 10 men and women hold fundamental biases against women. 

Nearly half the world's people believe that men make better political leaders than women do, and two of five people believe that men make better business executives than women do.

Gender biases are pronounced in both low and high countries of the Human Development Index (HDI). These biases hold across regions, income, level of development and cultures – making them a global issue, said the report.

