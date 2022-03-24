G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 04:15 pm

Related News

G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

The G-7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences” on Russia by fully implementing the sanctions that countries have already imposed and stand ready to apply additional measures

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Group of seven leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in the draft of a statement the Group of Seven plans to issue on Thursday.

The G-7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose "severe consequences" on Russia by fully implementing the sanctions that countries have already imposed and stand ready to apply additional measures, reports Bloomberg.

"We task the relevant ministers in a focused initiative to monitor the full implementation of sanctions and to coordinate responses related to evasive measures, including regarding gold transactions by the Central Bank of Russia," according to the draft statement obtained by Bloomberg.

US President Joe Biden is in Brussels for a trio of summits with NATO, the G-7 and the European Union.

The G-7 nations also plan to call on other countries to enforce sanctions and refrain from providing support to Russia.

"Moreover, we urge all countries not to give military or other assistance to Russia to help continue its aggression in Ukraine," the draft says.

The leaders also plan to pledge help for nations as they try to wean themselves off their dependence on Russian oil. 

"We commit to actively support countries willing to phase out their dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports," the draft says. The US and EU are expected to announce a deal on Friday aimed at slashing Europe's dependence on Russia energy.

Top News

G7 / Russia sanction / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

5h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 years of The Godfather

50 years of The Godfather

Now | Videos
BD scripts historic series win as Taskin rises

BD scripts historic series win as Taskin rises

9m | Videos
The separation of conjoined twins Rabeya and Rokeya

The separation of conjoined twins Rabeya and Rokeya

1h | Videos
Rajshahi farmers are busy farming mangoes

Rajshahi farmers are busy farming mangoes

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market