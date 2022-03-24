G7 to warn Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons

Group of seven leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in the draft of a statement the Group of Seven plans to issue on Thursday.

The G-7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose "severe consequences" on Russia by fully implementing the sanctions that countries have already imposed and stand ready to apply additional measures, reports Bloomberg.

"We task the relevant ministers in a focused initiative to monitor the full implementation of sanctions and to coordinate responses related to evasive measures, including regarding gold transactions by the Central Bank of Russia," according to the draft statement obtained by Bloomberg.

US President Joe Biden is in Brussels for a trio of summits with NATO, the G-7 and the European Union.

The G-7 nations also plan to call on other countries to enforce sanctions and refrain from providing support to Russia.

"Moreover, we urge all countries not to give military or other assistance to Russia to help continue its aggression in Ukraine," the draft says.

The leaders also plan to pledge help for nations as they try to wean themselves off their dependence on Russian oil.

"We commit to actively support countries willing to phase out their dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports," the draft says. The US and EU are expected to announce a deal on Friday aimed at slashing Europe's dependence on Russia energy.