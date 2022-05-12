G7 tell Taliban: Stop restricting women's rights

World+Biz

Reuters
12 May, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

G7 tell Taliban: Stop restricting women's rights

Reuters
12 May, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:15 pm
FILE PHOTO: A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A girl sits in front of a bakery in the crowd with Afghan women waiting to receive bread in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Thursday said the increasing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan were isolating the country.

"With these measures, the Taliban are further isolating themselves from the international community," the G7 foreign ministers and European Union foreign policy chief said.

In a joint statement published by France, they called on the Taliban to take urgent action to lift restrictions on women and girls and respect their human rights.

The Taliban, who swept back to power as the Afghan government collapsed last year, on Saturday ordered women to cover their faces in public, in another step towards their past hardline rule. 

Taliban / women / G7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

7h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

10h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

11h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

4h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

5h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

11h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert