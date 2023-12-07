G7 to phase in direct, indirect bans of Russian diamonds from 1 Jan

World+Biz

Reuters
07 December, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:59 am

Related News

G7 to phase in direct, indirect bans of Russian diamonds from 1 Jan

The G7 has been weighing various proposals for how to restrict the import of Russian diamonds and the European Union has proposed a package that includes a diamond ban but was waiting for coordination from the G7 to move forward

Reuters
07 December, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 09:59 am
An employee looks at a rough diamond at &quot;Flanders Manufacturing&quot;, as the G7 weighs a ban on Russian diamond imports to reduce revenues for Moscow&#039;s war in Ukraine, Antwerp, Belgium, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
An employee looks at a rough diamond at "Flanders Manufacturing", as the G7 weighs a ban on Russian diamond imports to reduce revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine, Antwerp, Belgium, October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

The Group of Seven countries announced a direct ban on Russian diamonds starting Jan. 1 followed by phased-in restrictions on indirect imports of Russian gems from around March 1, a statement said on Wednesday.

The G7 has been weighing various proposals for how to restrict the import of Russian diamonds and the European Union has proposed a package that includes a diamond ban but was waiting for coordination from the G7 to move forward.

The G7 will phase in restrictions on indirect imports from a targeted date of March and introduce a "robust traceability-based verification and certification" mechanism for rough diamonds within the G7 by 1 Sept 2024. The ban excludes diamonds for industrial use.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The announcement also does not include the tracing of polished stones, an element included in the proposals, including one by Belgium designed on the EU's behalf, nor does it mention the carat size.

Diamonds represent an important sector of Belgium. Antwerp has the world's main diamond hub and most of the world's rough stones transit through the city even though they are now mostly cut in India.

"I am pleased that the G7 applied the central principles of the Belgian proposal," Belgium Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said.

"The traceability system launched today is another step in the pioneering work Belgium started 25 years ago in the fight against blood diamonds. The G7 declaration offers the Antwerp diamond sector a unique opportunity to further develop into the trading centre of 'clean' diamonds."

Russia / G7 / Diamonds

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What really happened on 7 October?

What really happened on 7 October?

2h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

13h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

13h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

17h | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

16h | TBS Entertainment
Losing uteruses to the climate crisis in coastal Bangladesh

Losing uteruses to the climate crisis in coastal Bangladesh

5m | TBS Stories
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

19h | TBS World