G7 ministers may pledge to phase out coal, decarbonise power -draft

World+Biz

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

G7 ministers may pledge to phase out coal, decarbonise power -draft

Reuters
25 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 06:32 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Climate ministers from the Group of Seven economic powers will this week consider committing to phase out polluting coal-fuelled energy by 2030 and decarbonise their power sectors by 2035, according to a draft meeting communique seen by Reuters.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a top fossil fuel exporter, has triggered a dash among some countries to buy more non-Russian fossil fuels and burn more coal to cut reliance on Russian gas - raising fears that the energy crisis triggered by the war could undermine efforts to fight climate change.

G7 climate, energy and environment ministers will meet in Berlin from Wednesday to Friday.

There, they will attempt to agree on commitments to ensure their short-term response to soaring global energy prices and fuel supply fears does not derail longer term commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet.

"We commit to phase out domestic unabated coal power generation and non-industrial coal-powered heat generation aiming at the year 2030," a draft of their meeting communique said. "Unabated" refers to power plants that do not use technology to capture their emissions.

The draft would also commit G7 countries to have a "net zero electricity sector by 2035" and to start reporting publicly next year on how they are delivering on a past G7 commitment to end "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies by 2025.

The draft could change before it is adopted on Friday. Sources familiar with the discussions said Japan and the United States had both indicated they could not support the coal phase-out date.

An official at Japan's industry ministry, which oversees local power generation infrastructure, declined to comment directly on the G7 negotiations.

The official said a proposal to phase out domestic unabated coal power generation by 2030 would not be compatible with Japan's domestic policy. Japan aims to cut the share of coal in its electricity mix to 19% by 2030, down from 32% in 2019.

A U.S. official declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations.

"President Biden is taking aggressive action to reach the nation's goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and is leading on the world stage to help our allies achieve their climate ambitions," the official said.

Coal is the highest CO2-emitting fossil fuel, and scientists say global use of it needs to plummet if the world is to cut emissions fast enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

All G7 countries use coal power, although the share in Germany, Japan and the United States is larger than in Canada, France, Italy and Britain.

Germany and Canada have pledged to phase out coal by 2030, while France, Italy and Britain plan to do so earlier. The United States and Japan have not set a date, although the U.S. government's plan to decarbonise the power grid by 2035 implies coal plants would either close or use carbon capture technology by that date.

Failure to agree the targets among ministers could see them passed to country leaders for a possible agreement at a G7 meeting in June.

G7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

8h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

9h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

3h | Videos
The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

6h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

8h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide