G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24 billion to Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:36 am

Related News

G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24 billion to Ukraine

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:36 am
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France&#039;s President Emmanuel Macron and Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Fumio Kishidameet pose for a family photo at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishidameet pose for a family photo at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.

In a statement, the ministers said they regretted Russia's participation in international forums, including G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

"International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner," the ministers said.

Top News

G7 / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine aid / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fasting is a tool to improve your body from the cell up. Photo: Pixabay

Fasting for the productive soul

7m | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

12m | Magazine
Photo: Collected

3 ways to turn into a filmmaker

22m | Pursuit
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Introducing Ramadan to children

17m | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

12h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

12h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

13h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home