G7, EU to announce measures to stop Russia from avoiding sanctions -US official

World+Biz

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

G7, EU to announce measures to stop Russia from avoiding sanctions -US official

The United States and G7 will make clear that any transaction involving gold related to Russia's central bank is covered by existing sanctions, the official said

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 07:34 pm
G7, EU to announce measures to stop Russia from avoiding sanctions -US official

The G7 group of nations and the European Union will announce a new initiative aimed at stopping Russia from evading Western sanctions, a senior US administration official said.

The United States and G7 will make clear that any transaction involving gold related to Russia's central bank is covered by existing sanctions, the official said.

Top News / Europe

NATO / EU / G7 / Russia sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

7h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

17m | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

17m | Videos
NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

22m | Videos
Taliban orders girls' schools to close

Taliban orders girls' schools to close

27m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis