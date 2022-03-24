G7, EU to announce measures to stop Russia from avoiding sanctions -US official
The United States and G7 will make clear that any transaction involving gold related to Russia's central bank is covered by existing sanctions, the official said
The G7 group of nations and the European Union will announce a new initiative aimed at stopping Russia from evading Western sanctions, a senior US administration official said.
