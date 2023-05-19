G7 draft communique on China relationship: 'We act in our national interest'
Members of the Group of Seven advanced nations are prepared to build "constructive and stable relations" with China while acting in their national interests, according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday (19 May).
The leaders, who kicked off a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima that goes until Sunday recognise that "economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying" from the world's second-largest economy, the draft showed.
The final version of the communique is expected to be released on Sunday.