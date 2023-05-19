G7 draft communique on China relationship: 'We act in our national interest'

U.S. President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit at Itsukushima Shrine for a family photo session during G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan 19 May 19, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Members of the Group of Seven advanced nations are prepared to build "constructive and stable relations" with China while acting in their national interests, according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday (19 May).

The leaders, who kicked off a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima that goes until Sunday recognise that "economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying" from the world's second-largest economy, the draft showed.

The final version of the communique is expected to be released on Sunday.