G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports: Germany

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports: Germany

India on Saturday banned wheat exports without prior government approval after recent scorching temperatures hit production, in a blow to countries affected by supply shortages because of the war in Ukraine

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 08:38 pm
G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports: Germany

Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on Saturday condemned India's decision to ban unapproved wheat exports after the country was hit by a punishing heatwave.

"If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis," German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said at a press conference in Stuttgart.

India on Saturday banned wheat exports without prior government approval after recent scorching temperatures hit production, in a blow to countries affected by supply shortages because of the war in Ukraine.

India, the world's second-largest wheat producer, said that factors including lower wheat production and sharply higher global prices because of the war meant that it was now worried about its own "food security".

All export deals agreed before the directive issued on Friday could still be honoured, but all future shipments needed to have government approval.

However, exports could also take place if New Delhi approved a request by other governments "to meet their food security needs."

India bans wheat exports in growing wave of food protectionism

The decision came as global agricultural markets were under severe stress due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The traditional bread basket has seen shipments disrupted, with the Ukrainian agriculture minister travelling to Stuttgart for discussions with G7 colleagues on getting its produce out.

Some "20 million tonnes" of wheat were sitting in Ukrainian silos and "urgently" needed to be exported, Ozdemir said.

Before the invasion, Ukraine exported 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce per month through its ports -- 12 percent of the planet's wheat, 15 percent of its corn and half of its sunflower oil.

But with the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and others cut off from the world by Russian warships, the supply can only travel on congested land routes that are much less efficient.

At this critical juncture, ministers of the G7 industrialised nations urged countries around the world not to take restrictive action that could pile further stress on the produce markets.

They "spoke out against export stops and call as well for markets to be kept open", said Ozdemir, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the group.

"We call on India to assume its responsibility as a G20 member," Ozdemir added.

The agriculture ministers would also "recommend" the topic be addressed at the G7 summit in Germany in June, which India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend.

Top News

G7 / India Wheat export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

11h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

12h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

14h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

1h | Videos
Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

3h | Videos
Bangladesh situation not like Sri Lanka

Bangladesh situation not like Sri Lanka

3h | Videos
'Pratibha' initiatives in developing women’s talent

'Pratibha' initiatives in developing women’s talent

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April