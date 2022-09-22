G7 countries agree on unity in Ukraine support -Japan foreign minister

World+Biz

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:26 am

Related News

G7 countries agree on unity in Ukraine support -Japan foreign minister

Reuters
22 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:26 am
Ukrainian servicemen ride on Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen ride on Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The statement of support follows President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia will enact its first wartime mobilisation since World War Two and annex swaths of Ukrainian territory, while threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend the country.

"We reconfirmed that G7 countries work together in supporting Ukraine and responding to food and energy security," Hayashi told reporters at a news conference in New York.

As part of additional sanctions against Moscow, Japan plans to ban exports to Russia of chemical weapons-related products, and to expand the list of Russian military-related organisations to which exports are prohibited, Hayashi said.

He also said the G7 members reconfirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

US President Joe Biden said this month US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China.

G7 / Ukraine / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

1h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

1d | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

42m | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

47m | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

47m | Videos
"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

52m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 