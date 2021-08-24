G7 agree roadmap for engaging with Taliban

A member of Taliban forces (L) sits on a an armoured vehicle outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the G7 leaders have agreed to future engagement with the Taliban.

But he added that Afghanistan "can't lurch back" into a breeding ground for terror, and girls have to be educated up to the age of 18, reports the BBC.

Johnson continueed by saying the G7 wants to help with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

G7 leaders made the point that they remain committed to those values and Afghanistan, he said.

Johnson repeated that the "number one condition" the G7 is insisting upon is safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan beyond 31 August.

"I hope there is now a different path forward and a better future," he said.

"I don't think anybody is going to believe that this is going to be easy."