G7 agree roadmap for engaging with Taliban

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

G7 agree roadmap for engaging with Taliban

G7 leaders made the point that they remain committed to those values and Afghanistan

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 10:32 pm
A member of Taliban forces (L) sits on a an armoured vehicle outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Taliban forces (L) sits on a an armoured vehicle outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the G7 leaders have agreed to future engagement with the Taliban.

But he added that Afghanistan "can't lurch back" into a breeding ground for terror, and girls have to be educated up to the age of 18, reports the BBC.

Johnson continueed by saying the G7 wants to help with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

G7 leaders made the point that they remain committed to those values and Afghanistan, he said.

Johnson repeated that the "number one condition" the G7 is insisting upon is safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan beyond 31 August.

"I hope there is now a different path forward and a better future," he said.

"I don't think anybody is going to believe that this is going to be easy."

Top News / Politics

G7 / Taliban / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

6h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 