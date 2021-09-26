G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on Sept 28

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) on Afghanistan is scheduled to be held on September 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS.

"On September 28, as far as I remember, thereabout," the official said.

Vershinin did not respond to the question about the person to represent Russia at the summit. "This is still in process; they should sent an invitation," he noted.

Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Italy currently presiding in G20, said earlier that the summit on Afghanistan was planned to be held after the high level week of the UN General Assembly.

